Andy Lau’s mopping video amazes netizens: “… my wife shouted at me ‘look Andy superstar also help doing household chores’”

Photo: Douyin screengrab/ Andy Lau

The Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter, and film producer posted a 30-second clip on Douyin, China’s equivalent to TikTok, of himself mopping the floor to spotless perfection.

By Anna Maria Romero
A video of what appears to be Andy Lau’s bedroom has gone viral, and for the most wholesome of reasons.

In fairness, even the most exacting of housewives would swoon at how clean the room looks and how careful Lau, 60, is to reach under the bed and side tables and into the corners of the room, even moving his suitcases to what appeared to be the bathroom in order to do a thorough job.

The dressed-down and barefoot Lau can be seen waving to the camera at the end of the clip.

The video is captioned “May 1st continued,” and the star is seen doing a different kind of labour. He also wrote, “Don’t be lazy, all four corners have to be cleaned.”

The clip has been viewed over 3.7 million times since Lau upload it last Friday, May 6.

Netizens have dropped a lot of comments about Lau’s mopping clip.

Others commented how good it is for men to help with housework.

One even wrote that his wife shouted at him, “look Andy superstar also help doing household chores.”

Some even quipped that they wanted to hire him to clean their homes.

A number of netizens, however, wrote that they could not see why the video of one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop cleaning his bedroom floor was such a big deal.

/TISG

Andy Lau celebrates 40 years in showbiz

