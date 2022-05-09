nct’s-johnny-suh-is-most-mentioned-star-at-met-gala

- Advertisement -

NCT’s Johnny Suh has become the most mentioned star on social media according to US market research company Netbase Quid.

Suh was the only K-pop artist to attend this year’s Met Gala on May 2, where he turned heads with his cool demeanour and stylish appearance.

The K-pop phenomenon was not only the most mentioned; racking up 240,000 mentions he was also the most named star overall. Coming in second was Ryan Reynolds’ at 48,000. The other three most mentioned male stars were Shawn Mendes at 34,000, Chadwick Boseman at 21,000 and Sebastian Stan at 18,000.

Among the women, Blake Lively was most mentioned with more than 220,000 mentions. She was followed by Nicki Minaj at 100,000, Kim Kardashian at 50,000, Billie Ellis at 44,000 and Katy Perry at 36,000 mentions respectively.

On May 4, Johnny took to Instagram Stories to express his gratitude to his fans.

Posting Netbase Quid’s list of the top five most-mentioned men, the idol wrote, “NCTzens [NCT’s fans] are the besssttt.”

A new face at the gala, the Chicago-born K-pop idol had flown in from Seoul, South Korea to attend the Costume Institute Gala in New York City with designer Peter Do.

Since his debut the star has become well-known for his stylish appearance both on and off stage catching the eye of Peter Do, the Vietnamese-born New York City-based designer. Do who is an LVMH Graduate Prize recipient designed a three-piece suit in black satin for Suh complete with statement boots and a sleek hairstyle marking his debut at the Met.

Speaking about walking the red carpet at the event Suh said, “I have been on many red carpets. I think this was the first time that I was really nervous because I didn’t know what was going to happen in there. I heard that my team couldn’t come inside, so that got me really worried.

“And there were a lot of people I’ve never met before that I really have wanted to meet. It was just so many new things at once. That’s what made it kind of nerve wracking.

“It was actually great. It was less stressful than I thought it would be. There were a lot of people there to help me. I had wonderful people standing with me in line and everybody was really sweet. It wasn’t really hard to have a conversation with anybody,” he said.

He was seen hanging out with model Gigi Hadid, actor Darren Criss, media personality Kris Jenner and singer-songwriter Finneas at the event.

