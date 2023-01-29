Amber Rose no longer wants to make love, wants to be forever alone

Amber Rose is done with dating, no longer wants to be in any kind of relationship, and wouldn’t want to have sex with anyone. Definitely, a tough choice for someone belonging to an industry where exchanging partners is a fad and engaging in free sex is as routine as breathing.

The 39-year-old model, recently declared on the “Sofia With an F” podcast Wednesday “I want to be single for the rest of my life.”

“I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex.

“I’m fine with being by myself too. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone,” she added.

Amber Rose and infidelities

Amber Rose has been open about the so-called infidelities of her previous partners which were all high-profile relationships.

After dating Kanye West from 2008 to 2010, Rose went on to wed rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013. A year later, she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

“My ex-husband cheated on me,” she said on the podcast. “We were married, we were young.”

Amber Rose added that though she forgave Khalifa and they are now “the best of friends” as they co-parent their 9-year-old son Sebastian, she admitted to crying “every day for three years” while she dated other people after their divorce.

“I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden, he wasn’t there anymore. Because of our mothers and the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f–king heartbroken,” she said.

In 2017, Rose began a romance but indicated that things were not working out because she was “still heartbroken” from the failure of her previous marriage.

Most recently, Rose dated Alexander “AE” Edwards from 2018 to 2021. The pair split after she accused the music executive of cheating on her with at least 12 women — which he later admitted to.

It appears she has had very bad relationships.

