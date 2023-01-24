Xiaxue complains about families visiting relatives in the morning during CNY, asks why must it be a ‘morning thing’

SINGAPORE — Xiaxue, a 38-year-old Singaporean blogger and online television personality, is known for her provocative style of expressing her opinions.

This time around, in an Instagram Story, Xiaxue complained about families visiting relatives in the morning during Chinese New Year.



She then mentioned if she becomes a matriarch of a big family, she will set the rules that her family members can only visit her from 6 pm onwards for dinner. And they cannot go home earlier than 3 am.

If the grandmother wants to play mahjong, everyone must play with her. And “only she [grandma] can 1 tai win, and everyone else needs 2 tai,” she jokingly stated.

However, having a huge family seems unlikely for Xiaxue, unless her son has 5 kids, she said.

