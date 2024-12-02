SINGAPORE: Amazon has announced that it made a substantial investment of more than $2 billion in Singapore in 2023 to bolster its retail and cloud operations in the region.

The investment points to the U.S. tech giant’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning digital economy.

According to Amazon, investment focuses on both capital and operational expenditures. It included significant upgrades to the company’s infrastructure, such as enhancements to fulfilment centres, delivery stations, and data centres.

Additionally, operational spending was directed towards technological development, improving safety measures, expanding customer-centric programs, supporting delivery partners and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and ensuring competitive employee compensation.

Beyond the immediate impact on Amazon’s operations, the investment contributed significantly to Singapore’s economy.

The company reported that its 2023 efforts supported over 10,000 indirect jobs.

Of these, approximately 4,000 positions were in sectors like construction, logistics, and professional services, while the remaining 6,000 jobs were tied to local businesses that sell their products on Amazon’s platform.

This large-scale investment highlights Singapore’s strategic importance as a regional hub for e-commerce and cloud services.

It also reflects Amazon’s efforts to foster economic growth and innovation in the country, providing opportunities for local enterprises to scale and succeed in a competitive global market.