Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing the possibility of becoming only the second cabinet member in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The decisive vote is set for Tuesday, following the swift movement of impeachment articles from the House Committee on Homeland Security to the full House.

The last cabinet member to face impeachment was Secretary of War George Belknap in 1876, though the Senate ultimately acquitted him. Mayorkas’s case has been expedited by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and the House Rules Committee, chaired by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.).

In a late-night session on Monday, the rules panel approved a “closed” rule for the articles, preventing amendments from the floor. The committee voted 8-4 along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Alejandro Mayorkas: No impeachable offenses

Despite Democrats’ attempts to introduce amendments, including one calling for public disclosure of background information on impeachment sources, all were rejected along party lines. Democrats accused Republicans of pursuing a “political stunt” without evidence of Mayorkas committing impeachable offenses.

Republicans, led by Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), argue that Mayorkas willfully neglected enforcing immigration laws, violating his oath of office. Green stated that Mayorkas intentionally undermined laws passed by Congress, leading to a crisis at the border.

The impeachment articles are “the most frivolous impeachment effort this House has ever seen, period, end of story,” Rep. Jim McGovern declared in his opening remarks. This has got to be among the most pitiful and humiliating things this committee has ever done.

Will Mayorkas be impeached or not?

As the nation awaits the historic vote, tensions rise over whether Mayorkas will face impeachment, with Democrats condemning the effort as the “most frivolous impeachment” in House history, while Republicans emphasize the urgency of addressing the border crisis and enforcing immigration laws.

