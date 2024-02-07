;
International

Alejandro Mayorkas faces historic impeachment vote

ByGemma Iso

February 7, 2024
alejandro-mayorkas-faces-historic-impeachment-vote

Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing the possibility of becoming only the second cabinet member in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The decisive vote is set for Tuesday, following the swift movement of impeachment articles from the House Committee on Homeland Security to the full House.

The last cabinet member to face impeachment was Secretary of War George Belknap in 1876, though the Senate ultimately acquitted him. Mayorkas’s case has been expedited by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and the House Rules Committee, chaired by Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.).

In a late-night session on Monday, the rules panel approved a “closed” rule for the articles, preventing amendments from the floor. The committee voted 8-4 along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Alejandro Mayorkas: No impeachable offenses

Despite Democrats’ attempts to introduce amendments, including one calling for public disclosure of background information on impeachment sources, all were rejected along party lines. Democrats accused Republicans of pursuing a “political stunt” without evidence of Mayorkas committing impeachable offenses.

Republicans, led by Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), argue that Mayorkas willfully neglected enforcing immigration laws, violating his oath of office. Green stated that Mayorkas intentionally undermined laws passed by Congress, leading to a crisis at the border.

The impeachment articles are “the most frivolous impeachment effort this House has ever seen, period, end of story,” Rep. Jim McGovern declared in his opening remarks. This has got to be among the most pitiful and humiliating things this committee has ever done.

Will Mayorkas be impeached or not?

As the nation awaits the historic vote, tensions rise over whether Mayorkas will face impeachment, with Democrats condemning the effort as the “most frivolous impeachment” in House history, while Republicans emphasize the urgency of addressing the border crisis and enforcing immigration laws.

Read More News

Nayib Bukele receiving praises from conservatives for making El-Salvador allegedly having lower crime rates than America 

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Alejandro Mayorkas faces historic impeachment vote appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Politics

Leadership transition complete as SM Lee steps aside and endorses PM Wong as next PAP’s sec-gen

November 24, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.