;
Lifestyle

Airbnb nightmare arises in Los Angeles due to subletting scheme

ByGemma Iso

May 30, 2024
airbnb-nightmare-arises-in-los-angeles-due-to-subletting-scheme

In a tale fit for a Hollywood thriller, a 31-year-old Los Angeles homeowner is battling to reclaim her property after discovering it had been turned into a lucrative, illegal Airbnb by a musician living abroad.

Nikeeta Sriram, who purchased the $1.675 million home in March 2022, rented it out to 36-year-old Nicholas Jarzabek, only to find herself ensnared in a web of deceit and unauthorized subletting.

At first, Jarzabek seemed like the ideal tenant. Paying his $8,500 monthly rent promptly and not requesting repairs, he appeared trustworthy. However, in December 2023, Sriram’s idyllic arrangement shattered. Alerts from her ADT security system revealed that her home was being used for Airbnb guests, a clear violation of their lease agreement.

Airbnb nightmare begins

“He seemed like the perfect tenant until he turned into a nightmare.”

Despite Jarzabek’s denial of subletting, Sriram found her property listed on Airbnb, managed by an account under the name Rich Jacobs. This account was making a small fortune: the main house rented for $688 per night and the back house for $496, collectively raking in over $215,000 in just 16 months.

In the legal battlefield, Sriram found some solace. She filed for eviction and a cease-and-desist order against Jarzabek. The Los Angeles Superior Court approved her unlawful detainer lawsuit, allowing her to proceed with the eviction. A writ of possession was also granted, authorizing the sheriff to take control of the property, though there is a months-long wait for enforcement.

Meanwhile, Jarzabek, who performs in London pubs under the name Nick Diver, ceased paying rent after the eviction notice was filed. Sriram estimates her losses at $100,000 due to property damage, legal fees, and unpaid rent.

As Sriram waits for the sheriff’s office to reclaim her home, her story serves as a cautionary tale about the potential pitfalls of renting out property in the age of digital subletting platforms.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Pride Flag crosswalk skidded with tire marks sparking rage among liberals 

The post Airbnb nightmare arises in Los Angeles due to subletting scheme appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“Ex-employer playing dirty” — Worker complains after her boss, who agreed to waive her 2-week resignation notice, deducts her final salary

December 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singapore: Favourite country for American expats

December 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

Career coach tells job seeker to just state his “address as Singapore without street name or postal code, or else you will get judged”

December 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Home News

NParks launches initiative to plant 100,000 corals in Singapore waters

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Why 1-room HDB prices are reaching record highs

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s proposal to teach ‘love education’ in universities amid efforts to boost marriage and birth rates stirs controversy

December 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

NTUC to raise retirement and reemployment age next month, ahead of timeline set by Govt

December 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.