Ahn Jae Hyun updates his fans with his photos on social media

Seoul – South Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyun posted two photos on his Instagram account without any captions except an emoticon of a camera.

The actor uploaded the photos on July 28, with one photo showing him pressing his fingers against his eye as if he had a headache. Another photo showed the actor lying on the floor and taking a photo with the camera.

His slim, model-like figure impressed fans and netizens alike and he exudes his handsome visuals that they love so much, as reported by Allkpop.

After looking at his photo, his fans commented, “Hope you’re not sick,” “Are you okay?” “Does your head hurt?” “You’re still so good-looking with your eyes closed,” “He’s so handsome,” and “Why does it look like you have a headache?”

In other news, Ahn Jae Hyun is gaining attention as he is making a return with the TVING original series ‘Spring Camp’ in about two years since his divorce from his ex-wife Goo Hye Sun.

Born on July 1, 1987, Ahn Jae Hyun is a South Korean model and actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas such as You’re All Surrounded (2014), Blood (2015), Cinderella with Four Knights (2016), Reunited Worlds (2017), The Beauty Inside (2018) and Love with Flaws (2019).

Ahn Jae Hyun began his entertainment career as a fashion model in 2009, appearing in runway shows, magazine editorials and commercials. He gained recognition in 2011 while playing a delivery man in the cable variety show Lee Soo-geun and Kim Byung-man’s High Society. He also appeared in several music videos, including “Sad Song” by Baek A-yeon, “Please Don’t” by K.Will, and “Gone Not Around Any Longer” by Sistar19.

In 2013, Ahn's popularity rose while playing actress Jun Ji-hyun's younger brother in the hit drama My Love from Another Star. This led to more acting offers in 2014, including a role in police comedy You're All Surrounded and the webtoon film adaptation Fashion King. The same year, he was appointed to be MC for Mnet's weekly music program M Countdown.

