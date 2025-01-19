SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man opened up on Reddit about his struggles with being unemployed for a year, sharing how the experience has left him feeling profoundly discouraged and uncertain about his future.

Posting on Reddit’s ‘Singapore FI’ forum on Friday (Jan 17), he wrote, “I have been jobless for a year, not sure if anyone has been in my position before. I applied to many positions last year, and I feel quite discouraged as sometimes age is catching up with me. You can say I’m not where I want to be right now.”

Regarding his finances, the man mentioned that he still has a “few thousand” in his ATM savings but is concerned about how long that money will last, given his current situation.

At the end of his post, he reached out to others who had experienced long-term unemployment, asking for advice on explaining the employment gap to recruiters during interviews and managing finances during tough times.

“How do you cope after 1 year of unemployment?” he added.

“Just widen your net and keep trying”

In the comments section, many shared their stories of long-term unemployment and offered advice on navigating this challenging period.

One individual shared, “Hang on, brother! I recently just started working after a year of unemployment. I was in tech and got laid off in 2023. So, I’ve decided to take a career break and recharge.

During interviews, I tell recruiters honestly that I’m simultaneously taking a career break and upskilling myself (e.g., taking online courses, etc.).”

Another commented, “I was long-term unemployed. I know it can be challenging, and you will need luck to get out of the slump. But it will come. Just widen your net and keep trying.

Try places you didn’t apply to before, such as Chinese companies, Indian companies, Singapore government jobs, and jobs that need Singaporeans for security clearance, like ST Eng or NCS.”

Some also recommended that he explore other income sources, such as taking on freelance or gig work. One individual said, “Have you considered those remote/online jobs… Something like Fiver, maybe?”

Another wrote, “If you are struggling financially, start with some part-time gig first while looking for full-time jobs.”

How to cope with the mental strain of unemployment

EMCC, a counselling and mediation centre in Singapore, suggests these six tips to help you deal with the mental strain of being unemployed and fight off feelings of depression:

Recognize the symptoms: If you’re feeling consistently down, losing interest in things you usually enjoy, or pulling away from others, these might be signs of depression. Identifying them early can help you get the support you need and take control of your mental health.

Create a daily routine: One of the most complex parts of being unemployed is the lack of structure that a regular job provides. Without a set routine, your days can quickly feel disorganized and chaotic, adding to the stress.

Try setting up a daily schedule that includes time for job searching, learning new skills, exercising, and relaxing. Having a routine helps you fight the feeling of being aimless after losing a job and gives you back some control over your day.

Take care of yourself: Sleep well and eat a balanced diet. Remember, caring for your physical health is crucial for strengthening your mind.

Reach out to your loved ones: Don’t lock yourself away all day. Stay connected with your partner, friends, and family. Talking things out, sharing your struggles, or spending time with them can help you feel supported and remind you that you’re not alone.

Seek professional help: If your mental health is deteriorating, don’t hesitate to seek support. Talking to a therapist or counsellor can provide guidance and coping strategies to help you through tough times.

Join the EMCC Barclays LifeSkills Programme: This is designed for unemployed individuals who have been job hunting for at least three months and are facing emotional challenges due to job loss.

The initiative offers a range of support, including counselling, life skills training, and job coaching, to assist you during this difficult period. For more information, visit their website here.

Read more: “80% job interviews ghosted me, 20% rejected me” — Jobless Singaporean shares his job seeking challenges in SG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)