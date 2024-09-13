Business

After reportedly firing over 80% of staff, Qoo10 now under investigation for delayed payments

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: Qoo10 made the news again recently after the company was said to have laid off more than 80 per cent of its employees in late August.

Qoo10 and Qxpress are both being investigated by police in Singapore following complaints from vendors regarding delayed payments to the tune of thousands of dollars as well as disruptions to deliveries by Qxpress, The Straits Times reported on Friday (Sept 13).

While Qoo10 has its headquarters in Singapore, it used to be known as GMarket and was founded in South Korea in 2000.  As an e-commerce platform mainly serving small or medium-sized businesses, Qoo10 operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, mainland China, and Hong Kong.

The Singapore Police told ST that reports have been filed against both entities and that it has launched an investigation.

The company has yet to make a statement on the matter.

Qoo10 is also facing legal troubles in South Korea because two of its platforms have reportedly failed to pay merchants since early July.

See also  Prank orders in Joo Seng affects at least 12 delivery riders, police investigating incident

The company said that TMON and WeMakePrice did not pay vendors due to problems with its payment system.

The authorities in South Korea investigated Qoo10 as its platforms had missed nearly S$200 million worth of payments. The government has given almost S$520 million in financial support to the small businesses affected by the delayed payments.

CNA said on July 29 that the company’s founder, Ku Young Bae, will be using his own resources to help affected customers and sellers.

Vendors who spoke to CNA and ST have said they’ve been waiting for thousands of dollars worth of payments, with some saying they are no longer using the platform.

In a bid to get their money back, others have submitted filings at the Small Claims Tribunals of the State Courts.

Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) raised a question on the matter in Parliament recently, asking the Ministry of Trade and Industry if the government is working with South Korea on its investigations into the company and conducting its own investigations.

See also  Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap Under Investigation Nearly a Year After Raeesah Khan Case

He wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 12) that a resident from Sengkang is a vendor on the platform and had shared the difficulties that he had been facing in receiving payments from Qoo10.

“I’m concerned that SMEs and sole proprietors may face difficulties getting their monies back,” he wrote.

In response to Mr Chua, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said, “We have brought these cases to Qoo10’s attention and requested that they take prompt action to resolve the delays with the affected merchants.” /TISG

Read also: Qoo10 lays off over 80% of Singapore employees amid financial struggles

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Business

PwC teams up with AI firms to enhance legal services at NewLaws

September 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore among APAC companies that prefer hybrid work while China and India push for 5-days office work

September 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singapore’s UOB aims to take control of the US$2 trillion trade finance market in Southeast Asia

September 11, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.