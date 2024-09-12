PwC teams up with AI firms to enhance legal services at NewLaws

SINGAPORE: PwC has teamed up with generative AI (GenAI) companies Harvey and ContractPodAi to enhance legal services within its NewLaws legal arm.

Singapore Business Review reported that PwC will introduce advanced AI tools tailored for the legal sector to the local market, delivering greater efficiency for legal clients in Singapore.

By integrating AI into legal services, PwC aims to streamline operations and improve decision-making processes for lawyers, helping them manage large volumes of data, allowing them to find solutions quickly.

Harvey’s AI models are built to assist with tasks like contract analysis, claims management, due diligence, legal advisory services, and regulatory compliance.

On the other hand, ContractPodAi focuses on contract lifecycle management and legal GenAI through its Leah platform, which uses AI and machine learning to speed up contract-related tasks such as data extraction, discovery for procurement and legal departments, and redlining. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos