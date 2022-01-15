Home News Skeleton found under Kallang Bahru bridge in 2020 still unidentified

Skeleton found under Kallang Bahru bridge in 2020 still unidentified

Photo: Taken from Crime Library Singapore

Experts checked findings against what was known of 18 mean reported missing and could not find a match

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Singapore – After more than a year of investigations, the identity of  man whose bones were found under a bridge in Kallang Bahru remains a mystery.

Extensive investigations and cross-checking with 18 unsolved missing-person cases were conducted to identify the man and figure out how he died. But to no avail, said State Coroner Adam Nakhoda on Wednesday (Jan 12), who declared an open verdict on the man’s death.

An open verdict confirms that a death was suspicious but does not  identify  a specific cause.

What has been established is that the man was somewhere in the 30s to 60s and that he died at least six months to a year before his bones were discovered on Nov 9, 2020, reported Channel News Asia.

- Advertisement 1-

He was found under the bridge when workers were erecting scaffolding under that bridge at 1 Kallang Place, under Land Transport Authority (LTA) contract. At about noon on Nov 9, 2020, a worker saw a skull and the  LTA and police were quickly alerted.

Photo: Taken from Crime Library Singapore

When the police searched under the bridge, they found skeletal remains scattered around the top of a support beam. They also found a shirt, underwear, three clumps of hair and several strands of hair in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, a suitcase, a brown bag and a black-and-white striped bag were discovered at the riverbank near the walkway entrance where work had been going on, reported CNA.

The suitcase held a pair of jeans, underwear, a belt and a single sock, while the black-and-white bag contained faded receipts. From the bags, the officers  also retrieved pieces of paper with telephone numbers.

However, no useful information linked to the case was obtained from the items. The telephone numbers also led to dead ends.

Facebook page Crime Library Singapore posted photos taken by member Joseph Tan on Nov 9, 2020, saying that 11 patrol cars were spotted in the area.

- Advertisement 2-

Photo: Taken from Crime Library Singapore

Photo: Taken from Crime Library Singapore

According to reports, the DNA found on the clothes did not match the dead man’s but belonged to a homeless man who would sleep under that bridge.

According to a pathologist, the man was “likely of Mongoloid racial descent,” that is, Asian.

The strong muscle attachments observed at the jawbone or mandible suggesting that the skeleton belonged to a man. A forensic odontologist, who is usually employed to examine and evaluate dental evidence in criminal investigations,  said the man was likely to be right-handed.

- Advertisement 3-

The police did not find evidence of blunt force injuries or suspected foul play in their preliminary investigations. The man did not appear to have been  a victim of a crime leading to his death./TISG

Read related: Skeletal remains of 1 sibling as 3 kids abandoned and malnourished in apartment for months after their mother abandoned them

Skeletal remains of 1 sibling as 3 kids abandoned and malnourished in apartment for months after their mother abandoned them

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

True SEA champ: Loh Kean Yew, born in Malaysia, citizen of Singapore, tweets in Indonesian

Singapore — It looks like World Badminton champ isn’t just a hero to Singaporeans but is turning out to be greatly admired in other parts of South East Asia as well. While he’s now a Singaporean citizen, 24-year-old Loh was...
Read more
International

Half naked woman throws killer litters out from 3rd floor flat, including baby cot & potted plants

Italy — A woman in Italy, who wore only her underwear, was caught on camera disposing of her belongings from a balcony, creating havoc...
Read more
Home News

Skeleton found under Kallang Bahru bridge in 2020 still unidentified

Singapore – After more than a year of investigations, the identity of  man whose bones were found under a bridge in Kallang Bahru remains...
Read more
Featured News

Letter to the Editor: Banks need to accept more responsibility for protecting customers against scams

To the editor: My husband tells me that it is not my fault. But I find it hard to believe. I am Siti, a mother of...
Read more
COVID 19

Unvaccinated man arrested for punching 2 NEA officers at Redhill Food Centre

Singapore — A 53-year-old man who allegedly punched two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers who asked him about his vaccination status while he was...
Read more
Home News

True SEA champ: Loh Kean Yew, born in Malaysia, citizen of Singapore, tweets in Indonesian

Singapore — It looks like World Badminton champ isn’t just a hero to Singaporeans but is turning out to...
Read more
International

Half naked woman throws killer litters out from 3rd floor flat, including baby cot & potted plants

Italy — A woman in Italy, who wore only her underwear, was caught on camera disposing of her belongings...
Read more
Home News

Skeleton found under Kallang Bahru bridge in 2020 still unidentified

Singapore – After more than a year of investigations, the identity of  man whose bones were found under a...
Read more
Featured News

Letter to the Editor: Banks need to accept more responsibility for protecting customers against scams

To the editor: My husband tells me that it is not my fault. But I find it hard to believe. I...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore