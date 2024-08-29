;
Featured News SG Economy

Qoo10 lays off over 80% of Singapore employees amid financial struggles

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 29, 2024

SINGAPORE – In a significant restructuring move, e-commerce platform Qoo10 has laid off more than 80% of its Singapore-based workforce over the past two weeks. Despite the mass retrenchments, the platform continues to operate, although the future remains uncertain.

The layoffs come in the wake of troubling news that Qoo10’s South Korean operations had defaulted on payments to local merchants and consumers. Reports indicate that Singapore employees began receiving notices of possible impacts on the local headquarters shortly after the South Korea news broke late last month.

Speaking to MediaCorp, a retrenched employee revealed that the first batch of layoffs occurred on 13 August, impacting workers from almost all departments, with the exception of the Human Resources team.

“A total of about 90 employees have been affected. Originally, there were 110 employees here. Now, the only ones left are senior management,” the employee stated, emphasizing that the remaining few staff members are solely focused on maintaining the platform’s day-to-day operations.

The retrenched staff reportedly comprised mostly Singapore citizens, with only three foreigners among those affected. According to insiders, Qoo10 expressed regret in letters sent to employees, apologizing for the layoffs and stating that it was not the company’s intention to reduce the workforce.

However, one former employee noted, “There are no benefits after the layoffs because the main reason is that there is really not enough money.”

The atmosphere at Qoo10’s Singapore office reflects the scale of the downsizing. “The two-story office is full of empty desks. If there are really people, there are less than ten,” another former employee remarked, suggesting that the company might be preparing to either sell off its assets or shut down completely.

In response to the situation, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower confirmed it is closely monitoring developments at Qoo10. The labour movement, while acknowledging that the company is not part of any of its unions, has assured that it will offer support to affected employees if necessary.

For now, Qoo10 continues its operations in Singapore, but the company’s future hangs in the balance as it grapples with financial difficulties.

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Wednesday morning—STI rose 0.2%

December 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

Netizens urge greater tolerance among Singaporeans after a resident complained about loud music coming from wakes and funerals

December 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

“My boss says I must give 3 months’ resignation notice, but my contract says 1 month” — SG worker seeks advice

December 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Wednesday morning—STI rose 0.2%

December 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

“I make $300K/year!” — Young professionals advocate salary transparency to benchmark industry standards and hold employers accountable

December 4, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Employers urged to embrace flexible work arrangements or risk falling behind, experts say

December 4, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

PM Lawrence Wong tests positive for COVID-19; he will work from home

December 4, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.