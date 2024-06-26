On June 26, 143 Entertainment announced that iKON’s Koo Jun Hoe will release his first solo mini-album on July 3.

This marks Jun Hoe’s debut solo project, showcasing his unique musical style across various genres and offering fans a new perspective on his talents.

Jun Hoe, the lead vocalist for iKON, has enthralled fans with his deep, baritone voice and wide vocal range.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, he has cemented his place in the entertainment industry by participating in OSTs and making noteworthy cameos in TV dramas including tvN’s “Twinkling Watermelon” and ENA’s “Bora! Deborah.”

Highly anticipated

As the final iKON member to pursue a solo career, many eagerly await Jun Hoe’s next release. A number of teaser videos will be released before the album is released so that fans may anticipate that.

Beginning on July 3 at 6 pm, Koo Jun Hoe’s first solo mini-album will be accessible on several internet music outlets.

iKON is a South Korean boy band formed under YG Entertainment in 2015. The group currently comprises six members: Bobby, Jay, Song, DK, Ju-ne (formerly Junhoe), and Chan.

Popular K-pop group

They were initially introduced on the reality survival show WIN: Who is Next as “Team B”. The team competed against another group of trainees under YG Entertainment, and although they lost the fan vote, the show earned them a following.

They later appeared in another reality show, Mix & Match, which determined the final lineup for the group iKON.

iKON is known for their powerful rap verses, catchy choruses, and energetic performances. They’ve won numerous awards throughout their career, solidifying their place as one of the most successful K-pop boy groups.

Koo Jun Hoe, also known by his stage name Ju-ne, is a multi-talented South Korean singer, actor, and member of the boy group iKON.

He appeared on the survival shows WIN: Who Is Next (2013) and Mix & Match (2014), which helped form iKON. He also made his acting debut in the fantasy comedy film “Again 1997” (2022).