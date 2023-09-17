Adorable Malayan Colugo baby spotted by nature enthusiasts at Dairy Farm

SINGAPORE: An adorable Sunda Colugo was spotted at the Dairy Farm Nature Park by nature enthusiasts on Friday (15 Sept).

Facebook users Jkai Chan and Moses Tan spotted the rare creature hanging on its mother and peeking its head out as the adult Colugo scaled a tree. While the mother sported a beautiful grey coat, the little one was distinctive, with a shiny copper coat with a sprinkling of white freckles.

Photos of the pair were posted on the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group today (16 Sept). Check out the beautiful pictures of the rare creatures here:

The Sunda Colugo, also known as the Sunda Flying Lemur or the Malayan Colugo, is a remarkable mammal native to Southeast Asia. Despite its name, it is not a true lemur nor a bat but rather a member of the Colugo family. Known scientifically as Galeopterus variegatus, the Sunda Colugo is renowned for its unique gliding ability, aided by the patagium—a membrane stretching from its neck to its fingertips and toes.

Singapore’s urban environment makes it an unlikely habitat for this species, making sightings of the Sunda Colugo exceedingly rare but the lush greenery in Dairy Farm Nature Park is a suitable habitat for the creature, making the species easily able to forage for food and navigate the treetops.

