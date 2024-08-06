;
About 40% Singaporeans in their 20s never dated as career aspirations and financial stability are prioritised—IPS survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by the Singapore Institute of Policy Studies in collaboration with the National Youth Council has unveiled a striking trend among local youth.

The six-year longitudinal study surveyed about 3,000 individuals aged between 17 and 24 and found that approximately 40% of young people in their 20s have never been in a relationship.

The survey, completed in 2022, reveals a shift in priorities among Singapore’s youth. Health, career aspirations, and financial stability have been identified as more crucial than dating and marriage.

Besides being a lower priority, the top barriers to dating included ‘not having met the right person yet’ and ‘finding dating stressful in terms of expenses and expectations.’
Across the years, the majority had indicated they had people they could turn to for problem-solving (85%) and advice on important decision-making (88%). They also shared that their interactions with others drew them out of their comfort zones, such as trying new things (83%).

This trend of limited cross-gender interaction among young people may have broader implications for Singapore’s demographic landscape.

The country has been grappling with a persistently low birth rate, exacerbated by high living costs and the demanding nature of professional life.

The data from this survey suggests that the reluctance or inability to engage in romantic relationships could further contribute to the country’s declining fertility rates.

The survey’s findings perhaps point to a need for a deeper understanding of the barriers faced by young people in forming romantic relationships. Addressing these issues could be pivotal in reversing the trend and improving the nation’s demographic balance. /TISG

