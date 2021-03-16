Entertainment Arts Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his...

Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his ‘last post’

Aamir Khan bids social media farewell

aamir-khan-quits-social-media,-thanks-fans-for-their-love-in-his-‘last-post’

Hindustan Times

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
India, March 15 — Actor Aamir Khan thanked fans for all their love as he shared his ‘last social media post’ a day after his birthday. Aamir celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that he is quitting social media.

However, he noted that fans could follow the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, for updates about him and his films.

Aamir wrote in his note, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before.”

He added, “In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official.” He signed it off in his usual style saying, “Lots of love, always a.”

Aamir’s last release was the critical and commercial dissappointment, Thugs of Hindostan. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.Follow us on Social Media

