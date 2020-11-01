Entertainment Celebrity A Taiwanese TCM doctor is a doppelganger for

A Taiwanese TCM doctor is a doppelganger for Eddie Peng

It all began when a netizen posted a photo of the "handsome" doctor on Facebook a couple of months ago.

is said to look like Eddie Peng. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
It is not uncommon to find celebrity lookalikes. Whenever we discover one, sometimes it leaves us surprised by the uncanny resemblance. The latest celebrity doppelganger to go viral is a Taiwanese TCM doctor who netizens say he looks like heartthrob , or at least Eddie before he went hobo. It all began when a netizen posted a photo of the “handsome” doctor on Facebook a couple of months ago.

Within two hours, the post garnered 4,000 likes and 1,300 comments, ranging from “I suddenly feel weak” to “I don’t mind falling sick everyday so I can go see him”. Netizens noted that the doctor looked like Eddie while others think he is a “mix between [Taiwanese singer] Nick Chou and Eddie Peng”. Based on reports, the doctor’s name is and he runs Hanyitang Chinese Medicine Clinic in Xinzhuang District in New Taipei City.

A Taiwanese TCM doctor is said to resemble Eddie Peng. Picture: Instagram

His Instagram shows that he is quite the foodie and he often shares health, wellness and weight loss tips on social media. Since he going viral, his Instagram followers have jumped more than sixfold.​​​​​​​

Born on March 24 1982, Eddie Peng Yu-Yan is a Taiwanese-Canadian actor, singer and model.

Eddie was born in Penghu, Taiwan. He moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at the age of thirteen. In 2000, he graduated from Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Subsequently, he was admitted to the University of British Columbia and majored in economics, but later dropped out to begin his acting career.

Eddie began his career when he was cast as in Tomorrow by director Yang Daqing during a summer vacation in Taiwan. The drama is adapted from the Japanese manga series Asunaro Hakusho, written by Fumi Saimon. He built a teenage fan following after the romantic comedy gained popularity.

In 2003, he took on his first leading role in the Taiwanese drama Scent of Love, which tells the story of two star-crossed lovers who transcend life and death to find one another in their many reincarnations.

In 2005, he starred in the idol drama When Dolphin Met Cat, portraying an autistic youth. To prepare himself for the filming, Eddie took one month to learn how to interact with dolphins from a trained instructor. He then starred in Chinese xianxia drama Chinese Paladin and wuxia drama The Young Warriors, which were extremely popular during their run and led to increased recognition for him in the Mainland. /TISG

Tags:
