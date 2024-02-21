SINGAPORE: In the prelude to World War II, against the backdrop of the Sino-Japanese War, the Shuang Lin Monastery in Toa Payoh played host to a historic event that not only showcased the resilience of a community but also unveiled the remarkable character of Venerable Pu Liang, the Abbott of the monastery.

Little did anyone anticipate that this fundraiser, held in 1939, would become a pivotal moment, setting the stage for a chain of events that would reverberate through history.

As the war raged on, the Shuang Lin Monastery Vesak Day Vegetarian Meal Fund Raising Event emerged as a beacon of hope.

The funds raised, an astounding 10,000 Straits Dollars in the war-ridden times, were destined to sustain the monastery and its monks.

However, Venerable Pu Liang, in a surprising turn of events, selflessly donated the entire sum to The China Relief Fund, emphasizing the duty of every citizen to serve the country during times of crisis.

Venerable Pu Liang’s altruistic spirit didn’t waver during the Japanese Occupation, where he continued to contribute to the community by allowing Burma Road volunteers to train at the monastery and holding memorials for war casualties.

Tragically, Venerable Pu Liang became one of the victims of the 1942 Sook Ching Massacre, a dark chapter in history that claimed the lives of thousands who supported China’s war effort.

Fast forward to 1999, and the sacrifices of those who supported China’s war effort during the Sino-Japanese War were commemorated by Nanyang volunteers.

Among them was Wu Hui Min, who trained at the Shuang Lin Monastery. His recollections caught the attention of Venerable Mun Cheng, a Buddhist nun, sparking a chain of events that would bring Venerable Pu Liang’s untold story back into the spotlight.

Enter Mr Chan Chow Wah, a London School of Economics graduate with a passion for history and heritage. His journey to rediscover his roots led him to Wu Hui Min, who shared the forgotten tale of Venerable Pu Liang.

Shocked that such a crucial piece of history had been overlooked, Mr Chan dedicated five years to research, culminating in his debut novel, ‘Light on a Lotus Hill,’ released on the 70th anniversary of Venerable Pu Liang’s fundraiser.

His research also contained an account by a woman whose father – a British prisoner-of-war – witnessed Abbott’s execution.

The novel garnered international acclaim, finding a place in prestigious libraries such as Yale, Harvard, and the Library of Congress in the United States.

Mr Chan’s commitment didn’t end there; he adapted the novel into a documentary, ‘Light on a Lotus Hill,’ which also found acclaim and won several awards, including the prestigious Annie Dodds Award for Best Documentary from the London Imperial War Museum (IWM).

The documentary, which premiered in London in 2012, is set to be screened in Singapore once again on 22 Feb.

The screening is part of a series of events Mr Chan has organised to mark the 85th anniversary of Venerable Pu Liang’s iconic fundraiser.

The documentary screening will take place at 7pm this Thursday (22 Feb) at Co. @ Duxton (99 Duxton Road 2F). Tickets to the screening, which will include a director’s introduction as well as a Q&A session, can be redeemed at this link.

The second event, scheduled for Saturday (24 Feb), will be a multi-sensory walking tour where Mr Chan will help participants better understand World War Two from the perspective of local Singapore Chinese in the 1930s.

Participants can look forward to viewing original photos, smelling perfume, tasting tea, and listening to music from the 1930s while visiting the Chinese Millionaire Club gallery, clan association and the Singapore Chinese Buddhist Association.

Tickets for the tour can be redeemed at this link.

This unique series of events promises to be a captivating journey through time, shining a light on a forgotten chapter of Singaporean history and honouring the enduring spirit of Venerable Pu Liang.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the legacy of a selfless monk who stood tall in the face of adversity.