SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by cybersecurity firm Sophos has revealed the pervasive issue of burnout and fatigue among cybersecurity and IT professionals in Singapore.

The study, which involved professionals across the industry, revealed that a staggering 88 per cent of respondents in the city-state are grappling with cyber burnout.

The survey delved into various dimensions of cybersecurity operations, revealing that a significant 82 per cent of respondents from Singapore reported an escalation in feelings of burnout over the past 12 months. This alarming statistic indicates a concerning trend in the industry, pointing to the challenges professionals face in an ever-evolving and demanding landscape.

Of notable concern is the revelation that 23 per cent of respondents identified cybersecurity burnout or fatigue as a contributing factor or direct cause of a cybersecurity breach.

This implies that the toll of burnout extends beyond individual well-being to potentially compromising the efficacy of cybersecurity measures.

Moreover, the survey shed light on operational impacts, with 20 per cent of companies experiencing response times slower than the industry average in handling cybersecurity incidents. This delay could be attributed, at least in part, to the toll of burnout on professionals’ efficiency and effectiveness.

Digging deeper into the responses from Singapore, the data highlights that 32 per cent of professionals felt a lapse in diligence in their performance, while 36 per cent experienced heightened levels of anxiety when faced with the prospect of a breach or attack. These figures highlight the psychological toll the industry’s demands can take on individuals.

A concerning 40 per cent of respondents admitted to experiencing feelings of cynicism, detachment, and apathy toward cybersecurity activities and responsibilities. This sentiment poses a threat to the overall effectiveness of cybersecurity measures, as it indicates a potential erosion of commitment and engagement within the workforce.

Equally troubling is the impact on employee retention, with 38 per cent of resignations attributed to stress and burnout. This suggests that the industry is grappling with operational challenges and the broader issue of workforce sustainability and job satisfaction.

As Singapore continues to position itself as a global hub for technology and innovation, addressing the issue of cybersecurity burnout becomes imperative.

The findings from the Sophos survey call for a comprehensive approach, encompassing not only operational improvements but also measures to safeguard the mental and emotional well-being of cybersecurity professionals in the region.