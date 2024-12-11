;
71-year-old woman passed away after falling from Lifelong Learning Institute

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has revealed that a 71-year-old woman lost her life after falling from the Lifelong Learning Institute building in Paya Lebar, last week.

SPF reported that they were alerted to the situation at approximately 10:35 am last Wednesday (4 Dec). The incident occurred at 11 Eunos Road 8, the address of the Lifelong Learning Institute. Authorities responded promptly to the scene after receiving emergency calls for assistance.

The woman, who was discovered in critical condition, was taken to Changi General Hospital in a coma. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that paramedics attended to the woman before transporting her to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate no evidence of foul play, and the possibility of homicide has been ruled out for now. However, investigations remain ongoing as the authorities seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Lifelong Learning Institute has confirmed the incident and told Channel 8 that it is assisting the police in their investigation. The institute refrained from commenting further, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiries.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to one of the following helplines for immediate assistance:

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24-hour hotline) or 9151 1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800 283 7019
  • Emergency helpline of the Institute of Mental Health: 6389 2222 (24-hour hotline)

