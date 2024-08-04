SINGAPORE: Crossing the causeway for your monthly shopping in Johor Bahru (JB)? If you’re looking for cheap cleaning items for your home, add these to your list!

Uchify reported several great deals on cleaning products, which you can get your hands on when you visit Komtar Shopping Mall in JB.

Softlan Fabric Conditioner Softener Refill: Softlan fabric conditioner is priced at RM9.90 or about S$2.85 for a 1.6L refill. This is about 19% cheaper than its current price of S$3.53 at FairPrice. This is a practical and cost-effective choice for large households or families with frequent laundry needs. Dynamo Liquid Power Gel Detergent: Dynamo’s 3.9kg liquid detergent costs RM41.90 or about S$11.69, which is 35% cheaper than Shopee’s price. It features a plant-based formula that fights stains and odours, with a 72-hour antibacterial effect. Walch Oxi Liquid Detergent Refill: A 3L refill of Walch Oxi detergent is available for RM26.10 or about S$7.42. Even though prices on Shopee have decreased, you still save up to 56% compared to Singapore prices. Goodmaid All-Purpose Scouring Sponge: Goodmaid sponges are priced at RM3.20 each or about S$0.92, offering a 68% saving over the S$2.94 price on Shopee. This is an affordable alternative if you’re looking for a Scotch-Brite dupe. Clorox Disinfecting All-Purpose Cleaner: The 2L Clorox disinfecting cleaner is only RM13.09 or about S$3.77. This is 41% less than its S$6.46 price at FairPrice. Clorox Bleach with Cloromax: Clorox bleach is available for RM9.90 or S$2.85, a 53% saving compared to the cost at FairPrice. Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner Liquid with Bleach: The toilet bowl cleaner with bleach is RM11.50 or S$3.31. This is 37% cheaper than the S$5.30 you’d pay at FairPrice. Cocorex Bleach with Stain Lifters: Cocorex bleach, Malaysia’s Clorox, is priced at RM8.25 or S$2.38 . It is a dupe to Clorox but with a 78% saving compared to its price on Shopee. Magiclean Bathroom Stain & Mould Remover: Magiclean’s 400ml stain and mould remover costs RM12.20 or S$3.47. It’s 31% cheaper than the S$5.06 on Shopee, making it a good buy for tackling bathroom stains and mould. Method Daily Granite & Steel Cleaners: Method cleaners for granite and steel are RM19.80 or about S$5.70. Unlike the S$16.06 Weiman Granite Cleaner on Shopee, this is significantly cheaper and is not readily available in Singapore. Plus, it has an environmentally friendly formula.

For those looking for cheap body washes, you can also grab some Dettol Anti-Bacterial Body Wash, which is only RM20.50 for a 950ml bottle, a 25% saving compared to Shopee prices.

Or, if you prefer the Lifebuoy brand, the Lifebuoy Body Wash Refill is just RM15.90 for 850ml, which is 39% cheaper than the S$7.50 price on Shopee.

Make the most of your JB shopping trip and make dealing with traffic more worthwhile by adding these items to your shopping list! /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos