7 Frasers retail and commercial spaces to be lit up with solar panels

SINGAPORE: Frasers Property partners with SP Group to install solar panels in seven retail and commercial spaces in Singapore.

This initiative, covering almost 4,500 square metres of solar panels, marks a significant leap towards embracing sustainable energy practices in the country’s retail sector.

Singapore Business Review reports that Frasers Property’s partnership with SP Group is the largest single solarisation rollout for retail malls in Singapore to date.

It underscores a shared commitment to advancing environmental responsibility through renewable energy solutions.

Aligned with its broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives, Frasers Property aims to ramp up its renewable energy capacity to 215 MW across its properties by 2030.

Expected to yield approximately 920,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, these solar panels will play a vital role in curbing carbon emissions.

The resulting energy savings are estimated at around S$220,000 annually, with over 370 tonnes of carbon emissions reduction annually. To put it into perspective, this reduction is akin to removing about 80 cars from the roads each year.

The solar panels will contribute to the power requirements of the participating buildings, catering to an average of 2% of their energy needs.

Managed by SP Group, the installation will cover seven properties, including:

Alexandra Technopark Causeway Point Century Square Hougang Mall Northpoint City (North Wing) Tampines 1 White Sands

These properties are strategically located across commercial and suburban areas, ensuring a widespread impact on energy consumption.

Beyond solar power, Frasers Property has proactively implemented other eco-friendly measures across its properties. These include innovative waste management solutions and the provision of electric vehicle charging points. /TISG

