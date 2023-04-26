68-year-old woman who lived alone in Tampines flat was found dead after neighbours report strange smell

SINGAPORE: The body of a 68-year-old woman living alone in her flat was found by the police on Monday night (24 Apr) after her neighbours at Block 885A, Tampines Street 83, reported an odour coming from a unit.

The woman was believed to have been dead for several days before her body was discovered.

The police arrived at the scene at 10.42 pm on Monday and found the woman lying motionless in the unit. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene, and the police have ruled out foul play for now based on preliminary investigations.

The neighbour who called the police told Channel 8 news that another neighbour informed him about the odour at around 10 pm. He said he had lived in the unit for over ten years but rarely interacted with the woman.

Another neighbour revealed that she was not home when the incident occurred but added that she had lived in the area for over eight years and usually saw the elderly woman in the morning.

A 24-year-old neighbour described the residents on the floor as relatively quiet. He added that when they saw the senior citizen, he would greet her briefly, but the woman was friendly.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg