68-year-old woman knocked down by minibus and taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A minibus driver was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) after he knocked down an elderly woman near Block 36 Chai Chee Avenue. The woman was taken to hospital in an unconscious state.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident at 12:25 in the afternoon on Tuesday.

A 68-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Changi General Hospital in a coma.

The 68-year-old male driver was arrested for reckless driving, causing serious injury to others.

Photos shared by eyewitnesses on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page show a minibus bearing the logo of AWWA, a social service agency, parked at the gantry outside a car park, with the toll booth and gantry arm severely damaged.

Another photo shows a woman who appeared to have been knocked down lying on the road, with several passers-by holding umbrellas around the injured senior citizen to shield her from the sun.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg