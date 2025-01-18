Home News

68% Singapore professionals eye new roles in 2025 as hiring struggles intensify

ByGemma Iso

January 18, 2025
SINGAPORE: As 2025 approaches, nearly 70% of professionals in Singapore (68%) plan to explore new job opportunities, according to a recent LinkedIn report featured in a Singapore Business Review article. This figure significantly surpasses the global average of 58%, signalling a strong shift in the local job market.

Among the most active groups driving this trend are younger generations. An impressive 76% of Millennials and 71% of Gen Z professionals actively seek new roles, underlining a growing desire for career change or advancement among the city’s younger workforce.

However, the path to a new job appears to be increasingly difficult. LinkedIn’s findings reveal that 61% of respondents believe the job search process has become more challenging over the past year, with nearly half (49%) struggling to maintain a positive outlook. Many professionals report sending out more applications but receiving fewer responses, with 47% of job seekers experiencing limited engagement despite ramping up their efforts.

Employers, particularly HR professionals, are also feeling the pressure. A mere 3.4% of applications meet their expectations fully, while 28% of HR staff spend three to five hours each day sorting through applications. The struggle is compounded by a noticeable gap in candidates’ qualifications, with 44% lacking technical skills and 50% falling short on soft skills.

Despite the challenges faced by both job seekers and employers, LinkedIn points to promising opportunities in emerging roles. Notable among the fastest-growing positions in Singapore are Artificial Intelligence Researchers, Food and Beverage Assistants, and Electrical and Instrumentation Technicians, reflecting the evolving demands of the city-state’s job market.

As the workforce navigates these changes, both candidates and employers will need to adapt, making skills development and effective recruitment strategies more critical than ever.

