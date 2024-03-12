SINGAPORE: A series of recent studies have highlighted the challenges faced by women in the Singaporean workforce, revealing both concerning trends and areas where improvements can be made.

According to a survey by Indeed, a staggering 65% of women in Singapore have never requested a pay raise. Fear of negative consequences was cited by nearly half of them, indicating a pervasive reluctance to discuss salary.

However, encouragingly, 76% of those who did ask for a raise received some form of compensation.

The survey uncovered that 44% of female workers in Singapore feel uncomfortable asking for a pay raise, while 59% believe they are not adequately compensated in terms of base salary.

Additionally, 37% of respondents said they see a substantial gender pay gap in Singapore, and 57% believe women need to exert more effort than men to gain recognition.

Despite these challenges, only 30% believe the pay gap issue can be resolved within the next five years, with the majority viewing 50 years as a more realistic timeline.

Career progression also remains a concern, with 43% of female workers in Singapore perceiving it as easier for men due to factors such as gender or unconscious bias (56%) and caregiver responsibilities (54%). A notable 39% feel uncomfortable asking for a promotion.

For job satisfaction, positive work culture (82%), work-life balance (82%), and job security (79%) were highlighted by female workers in Singapore.

Diversity and inclusion initiatives, such as a diversity and inclusion task force (40%) and a dedicated lead (40%), were also significant considerations.

A parallel survey by LoopMe revealed that 70% of working women aged 18 to 34 felt their needs were not adequately addressed.

The survey, conducted between Feb 19 and 26, 2024, analyzed data from 3,807 female respondents, offering valuable insights into women’s perspectives on these crucial workplace issues.

Only 21.5% of LoopMe survey participants believed their workplaces took female-specific needs seriously. Surprisingly, 34.2% expressed a preference for additional security outside the office.

On the positive side, 43.8% indicated they would likely spend more time in the office if better accommodation for female needs were provided. This includes considerations such as female-oriented rooms for breastfeeding (19.7%) and temperature-controlled rooms (18.4%).

Singapore, known for having the highest employment rate for women aged 25 to 64, globally at 77%, still grapples with these workplace challenges.

As Singapore continues its commitment to progress, addressing these challenges will be pivotal in fostering a more equitable and inclusive work environment for women.