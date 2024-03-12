Featured News Food

Singapore’s kaya toast listed among top 50 most delicious sandwiches worldwide

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s iconic Kaya Toast has secured a spot among the world’s most delectable sandwiches, claiming the 42nd position.

The list, featuring 50 sandwiches from diverse culinary traditions, was curated by the food website Taste Atlas.

Vietnam’s beloved Bánh Mì topped the list. Following closely behind, the Turkish Tombik Döner claimed the second spot, with the Lebanese shawarma, Mexican Tortas, and the American lobster roll rounding out the top five.

Macau’s pork chop buns also garnered recognition, securing the 26th spot in the prestigious rankings.

Taste Atlas meticulously evaluated the global sandwich landscape and gathered a substantial 16,142 reader ratings. Of these, 11,621 were deemed reasonable ratings, reflecting the diverse preferences and tastes of sandwich enthusiasts worldwide.

Despite the ranking, Taste Atlas emphasizes that this list is not final and should be viewed as a celebration of exceptional regional cuisine.

The website instils pride in traditional dishes while sparking curiosity about lesser-known culinary delights. This global ranking serves as a testament to the rich tapestry of flavours found in sandwiches worldwide.

See also  $7.40 for kaya toast set deemed "ridiculous" by Singaporeans online

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Man, 30, with $70K in savings, asks how other Singaporeans managed to save $300K by age 35

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid suffers verbal abuse from her employer for not writing down all her chores and how long it took to complete them

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man, 30, with $70K in savings, asks how other Singaporeans managed to save $300K by age 35

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid suffers verbal abuse from her employer for not writing down all her chores and how long it took to complete them

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.