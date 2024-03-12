SINGAPORE: Singapore’s iconic Kaya Toast has secured a spot among the world’s most delectable sandwiches, claiming the 42nd position.

The list, featuring 50 sandwiches from diverse culinary traditions, was curated by the food website Taste Atlas.

Vietnam’s beloved Bánh Mì topped the list. Following closely behind, the Turkish Tombik Döner claimed the second spot, with the Lebanese shawarma, Mexican Tortas, and the American lobster roll rounding out the top five.

Macau’s pork chop buns also garnered recognition, securing the 26th spot in the prestigious rankings.

Taste Atlas meticulously evaluated the global sandwich landscape and gathered a substantial 16,142 reader ratings. Of these, 11,621 were deemed reasonable ratings, reflecting the diverse preferences and tastes of sandwich enthusiasts worldwide.

Despite the ranking, Taste Atlas emphasizes that this list is not final and should be viewed as a celebration of exceptional regional cuisine.

The website instils pride in traditional dishes while sparking curiosity about lesser-known culinary delights. This global ranking serves as a testament to the rich tapestry of flavours found in sandwiches worldwide.