SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by recruitment firm Robert Walters Singapore in collaboration with LinkedIn has shed light on a growing trend among local employers who are resorting to offering exaggerated job titles to attract and retain talent.

Despite the widespread adoption of this strategy, its effectiveness appears to be less significant than anticipated.

The survey, conducted in January this year, revealed that 85% of professionals surveyed considered job titles to be important or very important in influencing job seekers.

The expectation among young professionals is particularly noteworthy, with 35% anticipating promotion within a year of joining a company.

Approximately 40% of corporate hiring managers who participated in the survey admitted to either implementing or considering using exaggerated job titles such as “manager” or “director” as part of their recruitment strategy.

However, only about 20% of these employers acknowledged that this approach has proven effective in attracting or retaining talent.

The study also highlighted potential pitfalls associated with inflating job titles. It pointed out that this trend may lead to conflicts among colleagues, as some individuals question the accuracy of job titles in reflecting a person’s qualifications, responsibilities, and experience.

Interestingly, only 20% of respondents believed that job titles containing the term “supervisor” accurately represented the tenure of the incumbent.

Moreover, the survey indicated divergent perceptions regarding job titles, with 30 to 40% of respondents associating the position’s importance and the management team’s competence as key indicators of seniority.

This suggests a potential disconnect between the traditional understanding of job titles and the evolving expectations of the modern workforce.

While some local employers may resort to exaggerated job titles to attract talent, striking a balance between attracting talent and maintaining transparent and accurate representations of roles will be crucial for employers navigating the competitive landscape.