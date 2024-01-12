Travel

6 countries—including SG—now tied for top spot on most powerful passport list

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: The 2024 Henley Passport Index, released on Wednesday (10 Jan), showed an unprecedented six countries sharing the top spot for the world’s most powerful passport. Two of the countries—Singapore and Japan— are from Asia, and four are from Europe, namely France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The citizens of these countries are allowed to visit 194 destinations out of 227 visa-free says the list, which gathers exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The index noted that Japan and Singapore have dominated the top of the index over the past five years. In 2023, Singapore ousted Japan to take the top spot on the Henley Passport Index, which has been ranking the power of different nations’ passports for nearly two decades.

Read also: Singapore passport is now most powerful in the world, with holders able to visit 192 visa-free destinations

“The average number of destinations travelers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024. However, as we enter the new year, the top-ranked countries are now able to travel to a staggering 166 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa,” says the Chairman of Henley & Partners, D. Christian H Kaelin.

See also  Singapore passport is now most powerful in the world, with holders able to visit 192 visa-free destinations

Dr Kaelin also noted that the general trend over the past 19 years, since Henley and Partners started the ranking, has been toward more travel freedom for citizens of different countries.

Ranking second on the list are South Korea, Finland, and Sweden, whose citizens may travel without a visa to 193 destinations. In third place are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands (visa-free to 192 destinations). The United Kingdom takes fourth place (191 destinations) together with Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, and Portugal; followed by Australia and New Zealand (189 destinations) and the United States (188 destinations).

Notably, 10 years ago, the UK and the US shared first place on the Index.

This year, United Arab Emirates made the biggest of 44 spots and is now in 11th place, as its citizens may visit 183 destinations without a prior visa.

In December, the Singapore passport ranked second in latest list of world’s most powerful passports.  VisaGuide.World ranked Spain’s passport in pole position, followed by Singapore, Germany, Italy, and France.

See also  Singapore passport reclaims sole top spot as world’s most powerful in the Henley Passport Index

VisaGuide.World’s criteria for evaluation include visa-free access, the number of countries accessible, and various additional benefits such as electronic travel authorization, visa on arrival, e-visa, and passport-free travel. /TISG

Read also: Singapore passport ranks second in latest list of world’s most powerful passports

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Travel

Malaysia travel: 7 fun and adventurous spots you can explore in Ipoh, just a hop away from the city centre

October 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport can now breeze through immigration in just 10 seconds!

October 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Changi Airport passenger traffic soars to 16.8M in September, up 10% YoY

October 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Food

Singaporeans are getting 50-80% price discounts to enjoy delicious unsold food through new surplus food app

October 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

“So unprofessional!” — S’poreans call out wedding photographers who ruined a couple’s proposal moment by shouting instructions at them

October 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s job hiring activities fall 5% YoY amid stagnation in shipping, consumer goods, engineering, real estate, and oil & gas sectors 

October 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

30yo man earning S$90-100K/year in MNC says he’d rather switch careers to work in Govt agency because it “feels more meaningful”

October 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.