SINGAPORE: Yet another Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat has recently joined the million-dollar club. This time, it’s a five-bedroom unit at 440C Clementi Avenue 3, which changed hands for S$1.3 million earlier this month.

According to real estate site 99.co, the high price of the flat fetched property makes it the most expensive in Clementi, at least for now.

Previously, a 1,249 sq ft unit at block 441A Clementi Avenue 3 had set the record for the most expensive transaction, selling for S$1.28 million in January 2023.

The latest million-dollar flat is located between the fourth and sixth storeys of the 40-floor block Clementi Cascadia, one of the newer developments located there. The 1,206 square-foot unit was sold for S$1,077.94 per square foot (psf).

Since the development lease began in 2018, its owners still have 93 years and three months to enjoy the unit (unless they choose to re-sell it yet again).

There has been a spate of million-dollar HDB resale flat transactions this year, with a record-setting 74 units sold last month alone, according to unofficial estimates from SRX and 99.co, up from 64 in April.

Thirteen of the transactions in June were at Kallang-Whampoa, 12 at Redhill, and eight at Toa Payoh.

Other significant sales were noted in Queenstown, Geylang, Bishan, Bedok, Central, Hougang, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Clementi, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Jurong West, Marine Parade, Bukit Timah, Bukit Batok, and Yishun.

The highest transaction was for a five-room unit on Cantonment Road, which changed hands for $1.515 million.

Location surely played a big part in the high selling price of the flat at 440C Clementi Avenue 3, notes 99.co. Clementi Cascadia is a mere two to three-minute walk from the Clementi MRT station and the bus interchange.

Moreover, West Coast and Dover MRT stations are less than two kilometres from the block.

However, it’s also right beside not one but three malls, Clementi Mall, Grantral, and 321 Mall, making it very convenient for residents.

Nearby are the Clementi Town Centre and Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre for even more delicious dining choices.

The location is also a plus for families with young and older children, as preschools, primary schools, secondary schools, a junior college, and other tertiary institutes are accessible from it. /TISG

