SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man wrote on the NUSWhispers Facebook page that he had held a corporate job for many years. He now appears to think there’s a difference between generations when it comes to preferring flexible work arrangements.

“I love to come to office everyday. I don’t know why my younger colleagues prefer hybrid and WFH. I have friends in the office and i enjoy lunch, chats and coming in. Even before this, i always came in 5 days a week,” he wrote. He also added that he does not go on medical leave.

“My colleagues say I spoil (the) market and don’t want to adapt to new way of working. They say I shud at least try once a week at home,” he wrote, adding, “I don’t get what’s so tough in coming to office.”

He ended his post by asking younger people to “enlighten” him.

Why WFH?

Commenters on the post listed several reasons for opting for work-from-home or hybrid work arrangements.

From not wanting to be micromanaged to disliking small talk, “stupid” and lengthy meetings were the main reasons. Not to mention hour-long tea breaks, saving money on meals and commutes, easier childcare arrangements and working in one’s pyjamas.

One woman, who is also in her 50s, even wrote, “I am in my 50s, and I LOVE WFH. I enjoy waking up an hour later… Now we are working hybrid, and I hope it stays this way!”

Others commended the man for loving his work and his life.

Another praised the older generations of workers, writing, “That’s why I like to hire people in their 40s and 50s. These Gen-Z millennials and fresh grads, strawberry generation cannot hire.”

But one responded to that with, “Once you try (WFH or hybrid work arrangements), you never go back (to the office).” /TISG

Read also: Woman says after moving in together, her new husband refuses to talk to her while they work from home