SINGAPORE: Has women’s equality come too far? Almost half of Singaporeans surveyed recently appear to think so, and to their detriment. Nevertheless, there is also a significant number who say they’re afraid to speak up for the equal rights of women.

Ipsos, a global market research firm, surveyed 24,000 people across 31 countries, including 500 Singaporeans, for their latest study. The survey took a look into attitudes toward gender equality and was conducted in collaboration with the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London for International Women’s Day.

On the issue of giving women equal rights with men in Singapore, nearly two-thirds, or 62 per cent of the respondents say that things have gone far enough. Among the participants in the survey, 68 per cent of men had this response, in comparison with only 55 per cent of the women respondents.

Rather worryingly, Ipsos observed that “There seems to be an emerging sense of concern about the impact of gender equality on men. Almost half of Singaporeans (48 per cent) think that we have gone so far in promoting women’s equality that we are discriminating against men.”

Only 29 per cent of women share this sentiment, in comparison to 57 per cent of men.

Moreover, almost three-fifths of Singaporeans (58 per cent) agreed that men are being expected to do too much to support equality.

Sixty-seven per cent of the respondents recognized that there are measures that can be taken in promoting equality between men and women. However, “there is still a fear among Singaporeans in advocating gender equality,” Ipsos noted, adding that nearly half, or 48 per cent, of Singaporeans said they’re afraid to speak out for the equal rights of women because of the possible consequences of speaking out.

When asked if they would prefer a male political leader, 27 per cent of participants said yes, while only 7 per cent of women said they’d prefer a woman leader. However, over three-fifths (63 per cent) said they had no gender preference in choosing a political leader.

Nevertheless, some respondents still showed a tendency towards traditional gender roles, with those who said that male politicians tend to excel also saying that they do well in the following aspects: national security (24 per cent), fighting crime (21 per cent), and getting the economy back on track (15 per cent).

The participants who said that women political leaders tend to do well said they do so in the following: the fair treatment of women (24 per cent), the ability to uplift the less advantaged (15 per cent), and the fair treatment of individuals with LGBT+ identities (13 per cent).

Many, however, say that men and women leaders do well in several aspects, including being honest and ethical (58 per cent), ensuring fair treatment of ethnic minorities (57 per cent), respecting the climate (57 per cent), and benefiting the less advantaged (57 per cent).

“It’s revealing to see a majority believe that women’s rights in Singapore have reached an adequate level, yet there is a significant gender difference in these perceptions. The concern expressed by 48% of respondents that the promotion of women’s equality might be discriminating against men is notable and warrants further examination,” says Ms Katharine Zhou, the Country Manager for Ipsos in Singapore. /TISG

