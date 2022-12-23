Home News Morning Digest, Dec 23

Morning Digest, Dec 23


By Obbana Rajah

Here are the top stories you might've missed

Maid forced to slap herself repeatedly and say she has ‘no brain’ by her employer, caught on own CCTV camera

Female domestic helper in Singapore allegedly abused by her employer

The employer scolded the maid daily and then had her slap herself over and over, even harder every time. The employer also mocked the maid and had her repeat the words “got no brain” as “God keep already”.

Ms Zin Ei Phyu, 25, had been a helper to sixty-three-year-old Ang Poh Geok in late 2020 when the slapping incident occurred. On Oct 6 of that year, Ms Zin allegedly failed to pack some bags in a way that satisfied Ang. Ang then scolded Ms Zin and had the helper repeatedly slap herself.

Read more here

45yo man earning $2.6K/month gets angry because his GF of 3 mths refused to lend him $950 to change car tyres and also be his new car guarantor



SINGAPORE — A woman who had been dating a man for three months asked if she should still stay with him when he kept asking her for loans.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that her 45-year-old boyfriend worked as a private-hire car driver, earning about $2,600 monthly. She added that this amount was hardly enough for his expenses, and she ended up paying for most things.

Read more here

Man says his shortest relationship lasted only 12 minutes, all because his then-girlfriend asked him for his star sign



A man took to social media proudly declaring that he broke his personal record of the shortest relationship he was ever in.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a man wrote: “Before this, the shortest relationship time I had was 9 months. Today, I broke the record. From 9 months, to 12 minutes. So today, exactly 10am, we declared to be in a relationship. We went to a restaurant to eat as our first date”.

Read more here

What HDB residents complained most about in 2022

From chickens making noise and dogs barking incessantly to urine being poured out the window – here are some things Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents complained about this year.

Noise pollution remains a top complaint among residents, from dogs barking to the sound of furniture being dragged about.

Read more here

 

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

