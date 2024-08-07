SINGAPORE: A new survey has revealed that 40% of young people in Singapore believe the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted their lives.

This surprising finding comes from a six-year follow-up study conducted by the Singapore Institute of Policy Studies and the National Youth Council. The comprehensive survey followed 3,000 young Singaporeans aged between 17 and 24 until 2022.

The results indicate a general sense of satisfaction and optimism among the nation’s youth. Notably, 64% of respondents, now aged between 23 and 30, expressed satisfaction with their lives.

Key factors contributing to this satisfaction include transitioning from school to full-time work, pursuing higher education, and establishing meaningful interpersonal relationships.

The survey also highlighted the forward-looking nature of Singapore’s young population. A substantial 78% of respondents reported having made plans to achieve their goals, reflecting a proactive approach to their futures.

Moreover, 57% believe that the country provides ample opportunities for them to realize their personal ambitions. Researchers conducting the study emphasize that these findings demonstrate the resilience and adaptability of young Singaporeans.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, this demographic has shown a remarkable capacity to bounce back and thrive, using the experience as a springboard for personal and professional growth. /TISG