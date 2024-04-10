Law

4 charges for security guard who forgot to remove fake bomb props from drill exercise

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 10, 2024

SINGAPORE: A security guard at a company in Ang Mo Kio was charged in court yesterday (9 April) after abandoning his post during a security drill and neglecting to remove fake bomb props.

The 46-year-old defendant, Durendran Vicknesh Venkatraman, faces four charges related to his actions on the night of the incident in January this year.

The court heard that Durendran left his designated security room without authorization, purportedly to meet friends while on duty during the night shift.

He remained absent for over five hours, failing to adhere to instructions to remove the props used for security exercises before leaving.

The aftermath of Durendran’s negligence unfolded the following morning when members of the public alerted the police about suspicious items discovered within a building in Ang Mo Kio.

Upon investigation, authorities confirmed that the items were fake bomb props left behind from the security drill.

Durendran was subsequently questioned by the police, where he allegedly lied about the duration and purpose of his absence, claiming he had only left briefly to purchase food nearby.

Moreover, he reportedly forged duty records to conceal his unauthorized departure from his job.

As a result of his actions, Durendran faces a litany of charges, including causing public panic by failing to properly handle a fake bomb, deserting his post without valid cause, providing false information to law enforcement, and falsifying official duty records.

During his appearance in court, the defendant expressed his intention to plead guilty to the charges brought against him. The proceedings are set to continue, with a mention in court scheduled for the end of this month.

