SINGAPORE: After spending a year and a half at her current job, a 28-year-old Singaporean worker is starting to feel like it might be time to request a pay raise. Feeling uncertain about how to approach the conversation with her boss, she turned to Reddit for advice.

“I never requested for a pay raise before. For context, my base pay is SGD7k monthly inclusive of own contribution of CPF (non-inclusive of employer contribution),” she wrote on the r/SGHenry forum on Saturday (Dec 28).

“Adding my quarterly bonuses, I make about 108K per annum. ~ Works out to 9k monthly. How do I ask for a pay raise?”

Although she acknowledges that this is a decent pay package, she feels that her compensation does not fully reflect the value she brings to the company.

“Since I joined, have brought in revenue that covers my base pay & more (hence the quarterly bonuses),” she wrote. “I also managed to secure deals from clients who previously do not deal with company at all.”

On top of that, she discovered that a colleague, who has been underperforming and even caused financial losses for the company, is earning the same base salary as her.

“Not sure how to approach this with my boss at all (imposter syndrome perhaps) and since I am still relatively new and in a junior role, not sure if I’m pushing my limits here,” she wrote.

“Any advice would be much much appreciated, especially if you have any in retrospect of how you’d approach this in the start of your career,” she added.

“Compile statistics on what the company gained since you onboarded 1.5 years ago.”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors suggested that instead of directly asking for a pay raise, the worker should ask for a promotion from her boss instead.

One user, who mentioned having managed a team before, explained why this approach could be more effective.

He wrote, “You are asking for an adjustment in your base salary. This is difficult to do in most (well run) organisations outside of a promotion and out of band (e.g not within your appraisal cycle).

“I might be the director but I still have to follow the HR process in terms of comp and when such reviews can take place. A promotion is followed with a new bracket of base salary and bonus structure so it is easier to aim for.

“Besides, if you ask for adjustment to base pay, then what’s that number? Does that impact your next promotion?”

Others also recommended that before bringing this topic up to her boss, she should research the market salary first to see if she’s truly being underpaid by her company.

Moreover, a few Redditors discouraged her from mentioning that her colleague is ‘underperforming yet still earning the same salary as her.’ One user said, “It never ever works in your favour. Could even get you fired if your company has a strict policy on this, I’ve heard this happened before.”

Instead, they suggested focusing on her own achievements and contributions to the company. One user wrote, “Compile statistics on what the company gained since you onboarded 1.5 years ago.

It can be tangible or non-tangible benefit, and more importantly, it has to benefit the company, e.g. how much revenue you brought in yearly since you onboarded and how much you helped the company save.”

How to secure a pay raise

Requesting a pay raise can seem daunting, but with the right preparation and confidence, you can significantly improve your chances of success. Here are some essential tips from Jobstreet’s website to help guide you through the process:

Do your research. Understand the going rate for your role. Use salary research tools to check what people in similar jobs and industries are earning in your area.

Choose the right moment. Timing is crucial. It’s a good idea to ask for a raise after you finish a big project, during performance reviews, or when the company is doing well financially.

Prepare for the Conversation. Rehearse your pitch. Practice the conversation with a friend, anticipate possible questions, and decide exactly how much of a raise you’re aiming for.

Keep the tone positive. When you talk to your boss, start by showing appreciation for your job and the chances you’ve had to grow. Then, smoothly bring up your pay and career goals.

Highlight your achievements. Show your boss how your work has benefited the company. Focus on your recent successes and back them up with numbers, like how you boosted sales or saved costs, to prove your value.

Send follow-up email. After the conversation, give your boss some time to consider your request. If you don’t hear back within a week, send a polite follow-up email. Thank them for their time and consideration, and let them know you’re happy to provide any more details if needed.

