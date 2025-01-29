Sports

2025 Singapore Tennis Open highlights

ByAiah Bathan

January 29, 2025

The 2025 Singapore Tennis Open has finally begun with thrilling matches promising an exciting tournament ahead. Renowned athletes have been in action with mixed fortunes, not all of them advancing to the next round.

Amanda Anisimova withdraws from the event due to injury 

Fan favourite Amanda Anisimova has announced her withdrawal from the tournament, leaving many tennis lovers disappointed. In a statement, she expressed her regret at not being able to compete. 

“Hi everyone, I am really sad to have to withdraw from Singapore. I was really looking forward to playing in this beautiful city. I’ve picked up a small injury and unfortunately am not fit to play. I hope to be back soon!” she stated. 

The athlete’s exit from the tournament not only impacts the Singapore Tennis Open but also leaves a gap in the women’s singles draw. As one of the rising stars on the WTA Tour, she is well known for her powerful play and resilience on the court. 

Photo: Instagram.com/Amanda Anisimova

Cristina Busca defeats Emma Raducanu in a three-hour match 

Cristina Busca’s stunning victory over Emma Raducanu was one of the standout moments so far in the Singapore Open. The winner declared: “It was such a tough match, but I just told myself to keep fighting and stay focused. Emma is an incredible player, so I’m really proud of how I played today.” 

Emma Raducanu reflected on how she played and admitted: “I think it was really small margins in it. I honestly thought I played pretty well today. She just played unbelievable. And credit to her, she kept it up the whole match. So, yeah, I have to take a lot of positives this week coming here, you know, my own and with my coach and my mom, but yeah, I’m really proud of how I kind of fought.”

Busca defeated Raducanu 5-7, 7-5, 7-5. 

Photo: Instagram.com/Emma Raducanu

Olivia Gadecki defeats Moyuka Uchijima in a close match 

Olivia Gadecki showed resilience and determination in her victory over eighth-seeded Moyuka Uchijima. After winning the first set, Gadecki faced a setback in the second, losing a tight tiebreak at 6-7(1). But she bounced back in the third set and finished strong with a 6-2 win to secure her spot in the next round. 

Kimberly Birrell dominated Polina Kudermetova in straight sets 

Kimberly Birrell also gave an outstanding performance after easily defeating fifth seed Polina Kudermetova 6-3 6-2. Her precise baseline play and consistent shot-making were too much for her opponent, making her a player to watch out for as the tournament progresses. 

Hailey Baptiste and Heather Watson win doubles 

Hailey Baptiste and Heather Watson won a comfortable victory over Polina Kudermetova in the doubles event. The duo dominated throughout the match, securing a 6-3, 6-4 victory to move forward in the tournament. 

Top seed Anna Kalinskaya moves on to the next round

Anna Kalinskaya, the tournament’s top seed, achieved a hard-fought victory in her opening match, defeating Caroline Dolehide in a thrilling three-set battle. Kalinskaya demonstrated composure as she managed to stay focused under pressure and won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. 

Kalinskaya admitted: “It was a tough match. She’s a great player. I had many chances, many break points but she has an unbelievable serve. Some big shots… It was a good quality of match, so I’m happy for both of us. Too bad we met in the first round, since we are friends. I’m happy that I could push physically in the third set.”

Photo: Instagram.com/Anna Kalinskaya

