A sense of renewal, fresh opportunities, and pursuing personal and professional goals often mark the start of a new year. A recent NielsenIQ (NIQ) survey sheds light on consumers’ evolving gifting preferences, particularly in jewellery. According to the findings, the gift-giving tradition holds a special place in people’s hearts, with many eager to indulge themselves and their loved ones with meaningful and timeless presents.

The survey reveals a significant rise in interest in natural diamond jewellery, highlighting a strong desire to make memorable, luxurious gifts that will be cherished for years.

Natural diamonds — the ultimate gift choice for 2025

According to the survey, an overwhelming 93% of respondents plan to purchase gifts for upcoming occasions in the next year, with a majority (87%) looking forward to receiving them. Natural diamond jewellery has emerged as a favourite choice, with 80% of respondents intending to buy it. Interestingly, 77% of participants desired to receive it as a gift, making it the top choice among various gifting preferences.

This desire for sparkling, elegant jewellery is not just limited to romantic relationships—self-gifting is on the rise, with 55% of respondents indicating that they also plan to treat themselves to natural diamond jewellery in 2025.

Natural diamonds stand out as a symbol of rarity, preciousness, and timeless value. The survey shows that 85% of respondents value natural diamonds for their inherent uniqueness, with 84% considering them one-of-a-kind. Their enduring worth, supported by their rarity, makes them a sought-after gift for significant milestones such as birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays like Valentine’s Day and Christmas.

With birthdays leading as the top occasion for giving and receiving gifts, natural diamonds remain a quintessential part of this tradition.

The allure of jewellery — preferences and considerations

Regarding specific gift preferences, jewellery is at the top of the list. A significant 67% of respondents cited jewellery as one of their top three gifting choices, with 34% naming it their number one option. Jewellery’s appeal outshines other gift categories, such as travel (22%) and fashion accessories (20%), as the preferred token of affection. Among those eager to receive gifts, 44% indicated a preference for jewellery, far surpassing the desire for travel (19%) and fashion-related gifts (16%).

Several factors are considered when purchasing natural diamond jewellery. The traditional 4Cs—carat, colour, clarity, and cut—remain the most critical considerations for 72% of consumers. Price (53%) and certification (49%) also rank high in decision-making. Design and origin play significant roles for many buyers, reflecting the growing importance of authenticity and quality in luxury purchases.

In a world where online research is vital, 40% of respondents report using social media as a key source of information about natural diamonds. Despite the digital landscape, the majority (81%) prefer to make their final purchase in physical stores, indicating a hybrid approach of online research and in-store buying.

As gifting traditions evolve and consumer preferences shift, one thing remains clear: Natural diamonds are poised to continue their role as the gift of choice for those looking to celebrate special moments in 2025. Whether for loved ones or as a well-deserved treat for oneself, natural diamond jewellery holds a lasting appeal, promising to make each occasion memorable and meaningful.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)