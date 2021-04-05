Home News Featured News 2 teen girls found dead at foot of Toa Payoh HDB block

2 teen girls found dead at foot of Toa Payoh HDB block

The girls fell from 26th floor, no foul play suspected

Photo: taken from Google Maps

Hana O

Singapore – Two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, were found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Toa Payoh on Saturday night (Apr 3).

The police revealed on Sunday (Apr 4) that they were alerted to the incident at Block 143 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh on Saturday at about 10.02 pm.

The two girls were found lying motionless at the foot of the block, according to a mothership.sg report.

The case was classified as an unnatural death by the police.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the girls dead at the scene, reported todayonline.com. The publication also indicated that the girls had fallen from the 26th floor.

The Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao noted that the girls’ bodies were found less than a metre apart from one another. The girls were also wearing identical bracelets, which were retrieved by the police.

Sources told Wanbao that the two girls were close friends.

The police announced that no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

