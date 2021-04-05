Bedok Reservoir Road murder: Man known to victim charged

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A 49-year-old man who reportedly stabbed a man of his own age on Saturday (Apr 3) was arrested after the incident. Naing Lin has been charged with the murder that occurred at a flat at Bedok Reservoir Road.

He appeared at a district court on Monday (Apr 5).

No additional data has been released concerning the weapon used in the stabbing.

The police responded to an alert at around 10.15 am on Saturday.

When they arrived at the flat, they saw the victim lying motionless, according to a report in The Straits Times.

“The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at THE scene,” said the police. The police also said on Saturday: ”Preliminary investigations revealed that both men are known to each other.”

Further investigations are still ongoing.

By noon on Saturday, the scene of the stabbing had been cordoned off, a resident named Mr Seow told the Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

He said he had seen six police officers along the corridor, and added that they did not tell him what had happened at the flat. They merely asked him to leave the area quickly.

A Ms Yato, who is a domestic worker in one of the nearby units, said she heard two men fighting on the previous night.

She said she heard one of the men yelling, “Stop it! I’m already angry.”

However, according to CNA, other neighbours said there had been no commotion in the flat, which they described as usually quiet.

Naing’s case will be heard again on Apr 12. He is currently on remand at the Central Police Division. He could be facing the death penalty if convicted of murder.

