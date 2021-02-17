Home News Death Penalty Stabbing incident in Jurong East: Man to be charged with murder

Stabbing incident in Jurong East: Man to be charged with murder

Preliminary investigations reveal that the man and the victim are known to each other

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

Singapore – A man will be charged for murdering a woman found with multiple stab wounds at a void deck of a Jurong East Housing Board block.

On Wednesday (Feb 17), the police disclosed they were alerted to an incident requiring assistance along Jurong East Street 32 at about 11:55 pm on Tuesday (Feb 16).

When the police arrived at the scene, officers found a woman motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308 Jurong East Street 32, reported channelnewsasia.com.

The woman was conveyed while unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at about 1:30 am on Wednesday.

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that large bloodstains were seen on the ground where the woman was found. Drops of blood were also spotted at the walkway of Block 307.

Residents told Zaobao that the police had cordoned off the area for about nine hours.

According to the police, they have arrested the man “suspected to be involved in the murder” and noted that preliminary investigations revealed the man and woman are known to each other.

On Wednesday at 12:05 am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance. Two people were taken to the hospital, SCDF added.

The man arrested will be charged with murder on Thursday (Feb 18), said the police. Under section 302(1) of the Penal code, the offence carries a mandatory death sentence.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

