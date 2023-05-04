2 drivers hospitalised after lorry hits taxi and flips over

SINGAPORE – A taxi and a lorry collided at the junction of Raffles Boulevard and Nicoll Highway in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 2). Both drivers were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

A video of the accident, uploaded by netizens in the SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group showed the taxi was badly damaged. The lorry could be seen overturned on its side at the exit of an MRT station.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the accident occurred around 1 am, and both drivers were rushed to the hospital. The taxi driver was unconscious, but the lorry driver was still conscious when taken to SGH.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson said there were no passengers in the taxi at the time of the accident. The company is in contact with the taxi driver’s family and has promised to provide assistance.

The police are investigating the accident. ComfortDelGro has stated that it will cooperate fully with the police investigation. The incident caused traffic disruptions, but the situation has since been cleared.

