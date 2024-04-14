Home News

17th Singapore International Energy Week is coming back on Oct 21 to 25

ByMary Alavanza

April 14, 2024
Singapore

SINGAPORE: The 17th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) will be back on Oct 21 to 25, focusing on building a sustainable energy world.

The theme, “A Connection and Sustainable Energy World”, unveiled at the SIEWConnects@Siemens Energy networking event on April 12, sets the tone for discussions on global energy challenges and opportunities.

The Edge Singapore reports that Singapore and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will co-host the inaugural Singapore-IEA Ministerial Forum.

This forum will discuss decarbonisation’s complexities, exploring both the promising prospects and daunting hurdles ahead.

Meanwhile, the 4th Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Forum will zoom in on the ambitious goal of tripling renewables by 2030.

Titled “Energy Transition: Towards Tripling of Renewables by 2030”, the forum aims to chart pathways to unlock and scale up renewable energy sources.

Mr Ngiam Shih Chun, CEO of the Energy Market Authority (EMA), emphasises the importance of regional collaboration in accelerating the energy transition.

See also  Singapore CEOs are shifting focus to AI investments, deprioritising investing in sustainability initiatives

He notes, “Strengthening regional connections, enabling seamless cross-border power trade and expanding green financing are essential for accelerating the energy transition.

Deepening global cooperation through joint investments in low-carbon technologies and research will drive innovation and help us achieve a connected and sustainable energy world,” he added.

SP Group will also host the 25th edition of the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific (AESIEAP) CEO Conference.

With the theme “Empowering the Energy Transition”, this conference will gather top industry executives from over 60 member companies for strategic discussions and collaboration.

The Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asian Downstream Summit (ADS), Asia LNG Market Conference, and Future of the Grid will offer in-depth discussions and knowledge-sharing platforms.

To tackle key energy topics head-on, ACES will spotlight the Asia Carbon Summit, focusing on the region’s carbon markets and decarbonisation efforts.

S&P Global will enrich the conversation on Commodity Insights’ Future Energy Masterclasses covering Hydrogen, Power & Renewables, Cleaner Energy, and Carbon Markets.

See also  H&M to charge for shopping bags, asks customers to bring their own reusable bags to promote sustainability initiative

Meanwhile, ADS will zoom in on ammonia and carbon capture through its Asia conference. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Home News

Singapore scientists develop grain-sized soft robots for targeted drug delivery

October 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore is the 3rd most burned-out city in the world: Study

October 25, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Majority of Singapore firms have lost IT professionals due to burnout

October 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Relationships

Man asks, “Is SG citizen + SG PR (Malaysian) the best partner combi nowadays?”

October 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Singapore scientists develop grain-sized soft robots for targeted drug delivery

October 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

Singapore firms prefer using RAG and SLMs over chatbots, LLMs, and digital assistants compared to global peers

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated on Friday morning—STI dropped 0.2%

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.