SINGAPORE: The 17th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) will be back on Oct 21 to 25, focusing on building a sustainable energy world.

The theme, “A Connection and Sustainable Energy World”, unveiled at the SIEWConnects@Siemens Energy networking event on April 12, sets the tone for discussions on global energy challenges and opportunities.

The Edge Singapore reports that Singapore and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will co-host the inaugural Singapore-IEA Ministerial Forum.

This forum will discuss decarbonisation’s complexities, exploring both the promising prospects and daunting hurdles ahead.

Meanwhile, the 4th Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Forum will zoom in on the ambitious goal of tripling renewables by 2030.

Titled “Energy Transition: Towards Tripling of Renewables by 2030”, the forum aims to chart pathways to unlock and scale up renewable energy sources.

Mr Ngiam Shih Chun, CEO of the Energy Market Authority (EMA), emphasises the importance of regional collaboration in accelerating the energy transition.

He notes, “Strengthening regional connections, enabling seamless cross-border power trade and expanding green financing are essential for accelerating the energy transition.“

“Deepening global cooperation through joint investments in low-carbon technologies and research will drive innovation and help us achieve a connected and sustainable energy world,” he added.

SP Group will also host the 25th edition of the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific (AESIEAP) CEO Conference.

With the theme “Empowering the Energy Transition”, this conference will gather top industry executives from over 60 member companies for strategic discussions and collaboration.

The Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asian Downstream Summit (ADS), Asia LNG Market Conference, and Future of the Grid will offer in-depth discussions and knowledge-sharing platforms.

To tackle key energy topics head-on, ACES will spotlight the Asia Carbon Summit, focusing on the region’s carbon markets and decarbonisation efforts.

S&P Global will enrich the conversation on Commodity Insights’ Future Energy Masterclasses covering Hydrogen, Power & Renewables, Cleaner Energy, and Carbon Markets.

Meanwhile, ADS will zoom in on ammonia and carbon capture through its Asia conference. /TISG