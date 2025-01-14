MALAYSIA: Foreign funds continued to exit Bursa Malaysia for the 12th week in a row, with a net outflow of RM502.2 million (S$153.37 million) last week, as reported by The Star on Monday, Jan 13.

According to MIDF Research, foreign funds left the market every trading day, with the largest net outflow on Thursday, which saw RM162.3 million (S$49.56 million) exit.

The sectors hit hardest by these outflows were utilities, financial services, and transport and logistics. Utilities saw the highest net foreign outflow, with RM142.7 million (S$43.58 million), while financial services had RM130 million (S$39.70 million) leaving.

Transport and logistics recorded RM92.5 million (S$28.25 million) in net outflows.

Bucking the trend, two sectors saw foreign inflows. Construction attracted RM271.1 million (S$82.79 million) in foreign investments, while REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) brought in RM20 million (S$6.11 million).

Despite the foreign outflows, local investors continued to support the market with net buying worth RM281.8 million (S$86.06 million) for the 12th consecutive week. Local retailers also brought in RM220.3 million (S$67.28 million).

Trading activity increased across all categories. Foreign investors saw a 30.8% rise in average daily trading volume (ADTV), while local institutions’ ADTV rose by 29.8%, and retail investors’ ADTV increased by 19.8%. /TISG

