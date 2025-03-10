Asian Economy

China’s inflation drops below zero for the first time in 13 months

ByMary Alavanza

March 10, 2025
Buildings in Beijing

CHINA: China’s consumer inflation dropped more than expected, falling below zero for the first time in 13 months, reflecting signs of deflationary pressures in the country’s economy, Bloomberg reported.

On Sunday, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.7% compared to the previous year. This was lower than analysts’ predictions, which had forecast a 0.4% decline. In January, the CPI had increased by 0.5%

Goldman Sachs Group noted that even after adjusting for the earlier Lunar New Year holiday, consumer inflation slowed to one of its weakest levels in recent months. The drop in services prices and a rare negative reading for core inflation highlighted slow consumer spending.

China’s core CPI, which excludes food and energy, fell by 0.1%, marking its first decline since 2021 and only the second such drop in over 15 years. Meanwhile, factory deflation continued for the 29th consecutive month.

Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said deflationary pressure remains a concern as “domestic demand remains weak.”

The statistics bureau explained that inflation figures were skewed by seasonal factors, notably the Lunar New Year holiday. This year, the holiday ran from Jan 28 to Feb 4, while last year, it fell entirely in February.

The bureau estimated that without the seasonal impact, consumer inflation would have risen by 0.1% year-on-year (YoY) in February, according to a statement released on Sunday. Goldman Sachs economists estimated that the earlier holiday lowered the YoY CPI figure by 0.7 percentage points in February.

See also  Pakistani Kashmir leader sees hope in US, China response to India

Economists expect clearer inflation data in March, which may reveal whether government stimulus efforts are improving domestic demand. Despite Beijing’s efforts to boost growth, China is facing its longest period of economy-wide price declines since the 1960s due to weak consumer spending and its ongoing property crisis.

China recently set its inflation target at around 2% for 2025, down from its previous 3% target — the lowest inflation target in over 20 years.

Bloomberg economist David Qu warned that China’s weaker-than-expected February price data show weak demand and an urgent need for stronger policy measures. He said, “Without a powerful boost from fiscal and monetary policies, deflationary pressures will continue to weigh on the economy.”

During its annual parliament session on Wednesday, China set a growth target of about 5% for 2025 despite rising trade tensions with the US. Beijing also announced plans to boost fiscal stimulus and encourage domestic spending.

However, Bloomberg calculations suggest that nominal economic growth may still hover around 5% this year, indicating that officials expect little to no overall inflation. /TISG

Read also: China takes dispute to World Trade Organization over Trump’s tariffs

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Asian Economy Malaysia

Inside Malaysia’s growing wealth hub: The rise of international banking powerhouses

March 10, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Asian Economy Malaysia

After years of delays, ETS to Johor Bahru finally launching this August

March 6, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Asian Economy

Malaysia and Bahrain forge strategic partnership to boost Fintech and tourism sectors

February 22, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Personal Finance

Why Singaporeans are drooling over Malaysia’s insane “gold mine” EPF returns—SG financial expert explains

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

A mother’s unwavering love: Single mum of eight fights for her children’s future

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

Finding joy in simplicity—A security guard’s Iftar moment melts hearts

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle

‘How to get over Sunday scaries?’ — SG worker says he ‘tears up’ every week having to ‘mentally prepare for Monday blues’

March 10, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.