MALAYSIA: After years of delays, Malaysia’s Electric Train Service (ETS) is finally set to reach Johor Bahru this August. This move is expected to transform travel between Kuala Lumpur and Johor. The new route is projected to improve daily commutes, stimulate business growth, and boost tourism in the southern region.

The ETS, a high-speed rail service operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), will significantly cut down travel time. According to The Rakyat Post (TRP), the train is expected to take approximately 4.5 hours to reach Johor Bahru from Kuala Lumpur, compared to the current seven-hour diesel train service. The modernised train service promises a more efficient, comfortable, and sustainable alternative to road and air travel.

Years of delays – What went wrong?

The Johor Bahru ETS extension was initially set for an earlier launch, but multiple setbacks pushed the project back several times. According to The Straits Times (ST), one of the primary causes of delay was the complexity of the 192 km-long Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Tracking Rail Project (Gemas-JB EDTP). Land acquisition complications, technical issues, and challenges with the electricity supply were among the reasons that stalled its completion.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister previously stated that safety tests on the electrification system had to be extended, as reported by ST. The electrified rail network, which requires a stable and efficient power supply, faced difficulties during testing, delaying its operational readiness.

How does Malaysia compare to other ASEAN rail networks?

Compared to neighbouring countries, Malaysia has lagged in fully implementing high-speed rail services. While Thailand has been expanding its high-speed rail system and Indonesia launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail line connecting Jakarta to Bandung, Malaysia’s railway expansion has progressed at a slower pace. Vietnam, meanwhile, is still in the planning stages of upgrading its metre-gauge rail system to standard gauge.

With the ETS expansion, Malaysia is taking a crucial step towards modernising its railway network, though some critics argue that the country needs to push for a true high-speed rail system to remain competitive in the region.

Will ETS be a game-changer for travel?

With rising costs of air travel and increasing congestion on highways, the ETS service to Johor Bahru is expected to be an attractive alternative. While flights between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru take around an hour, additional airport procedures, baggage claims, and potential delays make rail travel a more predictable and less stressful choice.

Meanwhile, for those who prefer driving, the journey by car usually takes around four hours, depending on traffic. However, congestion at highway toll booths and border checkpoints can significantly extend travel times, making the ETS an appealing option for daily commuters and tourists alike.

A new era for Malaysia’s railway system

The launch of the ETS to Johor Bahru is a milestone for Malaysia’s railway system. While it may not be as fast as a dedicated high-speed rail, it is a significant upgrade from the current diesel train service. The real test, however, will be its reliability, affordability, and ability to attract long-term passengers.

With the launch set for August, Malaysians are eager to see whether the ETS will finally deliver on its promise of efficient and modern rail travel.