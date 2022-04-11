10-year Oscar ban for Will Smith, film community & Smith respond

- Advertisement -

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10-years, in what has been deemed by many as an insufficient punishment. The ban was imposed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his action in slapping Chris Rock’s face on stage during the Academy Awards recently.

Many in the film-making community responded, saying that the punishment does not merit the crime, and he should have at least been charged with assault or stripped of his best actor award.

A comment on social media by one Rose McLeod reads;

“Money doesn’t buy class. He should have been charged with assault! If any of us would have done this, we’d still be sitting in jail waiting for bail. Only 17 million viewers as witnesses!

Another one by Kelly reads;

“Will Smith should be charged with assault-that is what it was in front on millions of viewers. It is such a shame because Will is such a talented actor. I even think he is genuine in his regret. Still needs to be charged-other persons would be.”

Most of the comments on social media were along the same lines as netizens and the film-making community questioned the judgement.

Rock, 57, who has been mostly silent after the incident said;

“I’m ok, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”

Smith responded by saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The Academy announced its decision in a formal review in a letter sent by president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson on April 8 which stated;

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year, however those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short – unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The post 10 year Oscar ban for Will Smith, film community and Smith respond appeared first on The Independent News.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg