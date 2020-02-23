Some customers feel unexpected crunch in McGriddles sandwiches

- Advertisement -

Singapore – McDonald’s reintroduced its popular McGriddles sandwich on Feb 17. Since then, however, some customers have been feeling an unexpected crunch when they bite on the food.

The fast-food giant is now under fire for the bits of eggshells that these customers have been finding in their McGriddles orders.

On Feb 18, it had posted a special sale of the popular item. “Calling all McGriddles Super Fans! For one day only on February 20 2020, the Sausage McGriddles with Egg ala carte is going for just $3 with any purchase (U.P. from $5.40). Available all day, exclusively on the McDonald’s app. Terms and conditions apply.”

What followed next was not quite what everyone had expected from the return of the popular maple syrup-soaked sandwich.

Its customers have been posting photos of their discoveries – eggshells, some the size of fingernails.

One of them wrote:

“Dear McDonalds, I had McGriddles for takeout lunch today and halfway through my burger I got a rude shock. A huge chunk of eggshells! I managed to take out a big piece but the rest already got chewed up which I spit it all out. Completely unacceptable!”

This is what he found in his order:

Another had the same experience:

A customer bought the sandwich at the outlet in Bishan Park.

One customer, Ms Valenice Ong, said her McGriddles sandwich had egg that was blue in colour.

As for service, Ms Candice Soh had to wait 25 minutes for her order, which was “unacceptable for a fast-food chain”, although she understood the high demand for the item because it is liked by Singaporeans.

McDonald’s has responded to the online complaints and asked for contact details because it would “like to get in touch” with the customers.

Meanwhile, there was an unexpected development involving a woman who had found what seemed to be “white mould” on her Big Mac takeaway meal ordered at the McDonald’s Yishun Safra outlet.

She only noticed the “mould” on reaching home. “Once I arrived home, I unboxed the meal to have my dinner and saw this white mould on the back of the burger,” she shared on Stomp.

She did not return to the outlet to replace her meal because she was not feeling well. “In the end, I could only have the fries!” she said.

What netizens noticed, however, was not the “mould” but the condition of the woman who had ordered the meal.

One said that a pack of greasy fries should not be the food of choice if one was feeling unwell.

Others noted that the “mould” looked more like the flour commonly used for baking.

/TISG