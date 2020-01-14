Pritam Singh accompanies Aljunied GRC residents on Johor Bahru day trip

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh accompanied residents from the Eunos division of his Aljunied GRC on a day trip to Johor Bahru over the weekend.

Sharing pictures from the trip on his personal Facebook page, Mr Pritam said that he joined his constituents for lunch and then parked himself at Starbucks while the rest of the group got their Chinese New Year shopping done at the AEON Tebrau mall in Johor Baru.

Revealing that one of his travel mates discovered that his Starbucks name is “Peter” instead of Pritam, the opposition leader shared: “Getting some work out of the way while the Eunos residents are busy getting their Chinese New Year shopping done at the AEON Tebrau mall in Johor Baru. One friend has discovered my Starbucks name!

“We had an excellent, albeit unique lunch at Pekan Nenas earlier this afternoon with chicken cooked in a rather traditional way. Before that, we visited a CNY cookie shop and Tong Garden’s factory in the area. For a good 30 minutes, it felt like half of Singapore was buying nuts and munchies with Tong Garden products priced for the CNY!

“Enjoyed chatting to folks from Tampines and Pasir-Ris and a separate group of Eunos residents who usually travel to Malaysia with their friends from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour (OLPS) church in Siglap. Dinner awaits next and both the residents and Pritam are looking forward!”

